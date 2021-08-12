William “Bill/Billy” Jay Atzenhoffer
VICTORIA - Bill was born 2/23/59 in Victoria to Nancy & Clarence (C.G./Bubba) Atzenhoffer, Jr. He died @ 62 on 7/27/21 @ CMC from Covid-19 complications. He graduated from St. Joseph HS in 1977. He received his Bachelor degree from TAMU in 1981. He worked for H. Ross Perot as a landman, UTEX copy machines & later had his own ATM business-Cash solutions. He loved being a cattle rancher on the family land. He is survived by his sister, A. Jeannine Atzenhoffer & nephew, John William V. Atzenhoffer.
Services are Sat, 8/14/21 @ OLV Church. Visitation & stories- 12:30-1:30p, Rosary @ 1:30p & Mass @ 2p. Masks REQUIRED & social distancing. Bill was cremated & his remains will be @ the family ranch land in Schroeder. Full obituary @ www.victoriamortuarycremationservices.com.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill w/a donation to TAMU former student Assoc, STJ or Nazareth Academy Nancy & Bubba Atzenhoffer Scholarship. The best way to honor Bill is to make sure you are VACCINATED!
Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646 victoriamortuarycremationservices.com.

