WILLIAM “BILL” DAVIS
PEARLAND — William John “Bill” Davis went to his Heavenly home on January 9, 2021 with his daughters by his side.
Bill was born in Wharton, Texas on November 13, 1944 to John Marion and Velma Spalinger Davis. His paternal grandparents are William and Mary Davis of Bastrop County, Texas and William and Cora Spalinger of Eagle Lake, Texas, all of whom preceded him in death, along with many aunts and uncles on both sides of the family. Bill’s parents bought a grocery store in Columbus, Texas, and Bill spent his first several years living in Columbus. His parents moved to Victoria where he attended Victoria High School. Following graduation in 1962, he attended Victoria Community College and joined the National Guard where he served for two years.
In 1965, Bill married Sherry Brundrett of Rockport, Texas and they were blessed with two daughters. Bill had a love for sports, especially football, and outdoor life - hunting, fishing, farm work, the beach, and the mountains. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited most of his life and attended many of their functions throughout the state of Texas. Bill also loved dogs, especially labs. He was an accomplished field dog trainer and served as president of a field trial lab club in San Antonio for several years. He also enjoyed being involved in community activities and was an active member of the Victoria Jaycees for many years helping on fund-raising projects for that community.
In 1976, Bill married Lynette Farr Sexton of Ventura, California and they resided in Houston for 14 years. Lynette came into the marriage with a son, Jeff Sexton, whom Bill became a good stepfather to. While Dianna, Tanya and Jeff were young, Lynette and Bill enjoyed many wonderful family times.
Bill worked as an industrial construction manager for DuPont in Freeport, Texas and as a high-rise commercial construction manager for Harvey / Hines Construction in Houston, Texas. He was a very capable and highly regarded employee for these companies and had the opportunity to help raise several of Houston’s tallest buildings.
After retirement, Bill enjoyed several years of RV travel throughout the USA with his longtime friend, Paula Wagner, visiting several national and state parks and even taking short-term work assignments at some of them.
Following a stroke in 2009, he was admitted to Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas. He was a resident there and received excellent care throughout the last 11 ½ years of his life. On behalf of his entire family, we extend our heartfelt thank you to every caregiver at Windsong and other medical facilities for their friendly, helpful, and genuine care of Bill.
Bill leaves behind his daughters, Dianna Roberts (Jeff) of Richmond, Texas, and Tanya Hagar (Doug) of Pearland, Texas, five grandchildren, Avrie, Bryce (Savanna), Colin and Danae Roberts, Hanna Hagar, and one great-grandchild, Caylee Jane Roberts.
He also leaves behind a sister, Betty Nickel, a niece, Lora Mount (Glenn), a great niece, Paige Weaver (Justin), a great-great niece, Julia, and great-great nephew, Nickelas, all of Victoria, Texas. He has a nephew, Wayne Shult of Alice, Texas.
Bill was cremated and his ashes will be placed near his family in Wharton during a private memorial later this spring. He also asked that some of his ashes be scattered on the Snake River in Idaho, one of his very favorite places to visit.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
Online Poll
Do you buy Girl Scout cookies?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.