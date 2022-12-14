William “Bill” Hull
VICTORIA — William (Bill) Dewitt Hull Jr., 69, of Victoria, passed away on November 24, 2022. Bill was born in Ganado, Texas to William Dewitt Hull Sr. and Margaret Eloise Donovan Hull on September 18, 1953. He was a graduate of Victoria High School and Victoria College. He was employed by Union Carbide Corporation as an industrial electrian and later by Dow Chemical Compnay as a Turnaround Scheduler. After retiring from Dow, he continued working as a Turnaround Scheduler for Turnaround Management Company, Kelly Services, and KAP Project Services. He traveled throughout the US and Canada working at numerous refineries and chemical plants and trained many other people in the scheduling discipline.
Upon retirement, Bill’s main enjoyment was his children, and he attended as many school programs and sporting events as he could.
Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn Bradshaw, daughters Melanie Ann Hull and Amber Nichole Hull, stepdaughter Julia Welder and husband Roger, son Jason Orr and wife Melissa, brother Larry Hull and wife Teresa, sister Cheryl Huddleston, and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on December 17th at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas, with Pastor Ildiko Rigney of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Memorials honoring Bill may be given to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Victoria, Texas.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Have you ever been attacked by a dog?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.