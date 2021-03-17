William “Bill” Joseph Reagan
PORT LAVACA — William “Bill” Joseph Reagan 65 passed away March 6, 2021 after a long battle with Dementia. He was born June 20, 1955 in Pharr, Tx to Milton and Rita Reagan. He graduated from Calhoun High School and went on to work at Alcoa, where he retired after 27 years of dedicated service. Bill was a big family man. He never knew a stranger and brought joy to everyone who knew him. In his spare time, he ran the Port Lavaca Slo-Pitch Association where he also played and managed his team. He was a big fan of sports and loved his Dallas Cowboys. Bill loved music, especially his favorite band, The Beatles. He enjoyed a a good road trip and autograph shows were one of his favorite things to do. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rose Reagan; son, William Joseph Reagan Jr. (Jamie); daughter, Kelly Marie Reagan. His grandchildren Brandon Reagan- Maldonado, Paitynn Brown, Kennedy, Jenna, and Charlotte Reagan. He is also survived by his siblings; Jo Ann Garza (Gilbert), Milton Reagan Jr, Judy Moreland, Ronald Reagan (Susan), Richard Reagan (Jeania), and Randy Reagan (Christy). He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emma Olascuaga, Robert, and Jerry Reagan. Bill was a once in a lifetime man who will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777, Victoria, Tx. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

