William “Bill” Mehrtens
VICTORIA — William Fred “Bill” Mehrtens passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born December 5,1960 in Red Bud, Illinois to Kenneth and Masie Mehrtens.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Mehrtens.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela Jane Mehrtens; mother Masie Mehrtens; daughters Marissa (Christopher) Berry and Maegan Mehrtens; sisters Patty Mehrtens and her companion Boy Romero and Pamela Sue Mehrtens; brother Allen (Mallen) Mehrtens; and 5 grandchildren Makenzy Berry, Damion Berry, Felix Mabe, Nathan Berry and Alyxandra Berry.
Bill was a very good oil field diesel mechanic for 30 years. He was a mentor to many as he taught others the trade. He was known to fix almost anything.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and barbequing. He loved spending time with his family and loved to listen to classic rock music.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (12)
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (8)
- Letter: The 22nd Amendment is not negotiable (6)
- Letter: 'Uninformed voters' is voters biggest fear (5)
- The Art of Denial (5)
- UPDATED: Victoria West cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19 (4)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- Victoria commissioners approve new county purchasing policy with divided vote (3)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (9)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.