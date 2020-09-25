William “Bill” Mehrtens
VICTORIA — William Fred “Bill” Mehrtens passed away September 18, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born December 5,1960 in Red Bud, Illinois to Kenneth and Masie Mehrtens.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Mehrtens.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela Jane Mehrtens; mother Masie Mehrtens; daughters Marissa (Christopher) Berry and Maegan Mehrtens; sisters Patty Mehrtens and her companion Boy Romero and Pamela Sue Mehrtens; brother Allen (Mallen) Mehrtens; and 5 grandchildren Makenzy Berry, Damion Berry, Felix Mabe, Nathan Berry and Alyxandra Berry.
Bill was a very good oil field diesel mechanic for 30 years. He was a mentor to many as he taught others the trade. He was known to fix almost anything.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and barbequing. He loved spending time with his family and loved to listen to classic rock music.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

