William “Bill” Tennison
POINT COMFORT — William “Bill” Tennison went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022. He was born March 31st 1953 to the late Alice Maddux Tennison and W.E. Tennison. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. Victoria, Texas 77901. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. at Grace Funeral Home Chapel with interment to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
He married the love of his life Linda Kay July 5th, 1996. He retired from Formosa Plastics after 34 years. He is a member of the Church of Christ in Point Comfort. He loved his family and his fur babies especially his favorite pet; Mini.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandra Tennison (Earl Stone).
He is survived by his wife, four children; William Tennison Jr. (Nute), Sarah Burrier (Jeremy), Chris Quinter (Peter), and Tebel De’Ann Brown, six grandchildren; Raylan Burrier, who called him Poppy and was his “bestie”, Blaze, Kiarah and Damion Quinter, Abby and Dylan Irwin, & numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill loved working on cars and he was a naturally gifted machinist. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, computers, scuba diving, and in his youth, a bit of dirt biking.
In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made to Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute at Texas Medical Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
