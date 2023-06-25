William “Bill” Victor Schustereit
SEADRIFT — William “Bill” Victor Schustereit, 78, of Seadrift passed away June 20, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was born February 7, 1945 in Victoria to William Fred and Katherine Ann Schustereit. Bill worked for over 38 years at Alcoa and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was on the board for the West Side Navigation District and he enjoyed spending time at the island and being on the water with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Tommye Schustereit; sons, Michael Victor Schustereit (Leah) and Christopher Lynn Schustereit (Monica); sister, Rosalyn Stewart; grandchildren, Thomas, Patrick (Monica), Jason (Megan), Andrew, Cameron, Caleb, and Haley Schustereit, and Carley McCormick (Bryce); and great-grandchildren, Luna and Ella Schustereit, J.P. and Crew McCormick, and Chloe Schustereit.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Victoria with a rosary to follow at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Seadrift. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens in Victoria.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.