William "Buster" Gilbreth passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 24th, 1930 in Smiley Texas, he was a fifth generation Texan and the son of Melville D. and Ellsworth (Rowell) Gilbreth. Buster was a graduate of Smiley High School and a Veteran of the Korean War. After the war he returned to Southwest Texas State Teachers College (Texas State University) in San Marcos to complete his degree and become a Coach. He obtained a B.S in Education in 1956 and M.S in Education in 1959. While he was in college, he met and married the love of his life, Frances Ruth Wilson. Married for 60 years, Frances preceded him in death on November 19th, 2016. Together they forged a life of love, friendship, football, their girls, and many wonderful adventures along the way.
Buster's coaching career spanned 34 years, 29 of which were as a Head Coach before retiring in 1990. He compiled a record of 224-92-4 as a head coach, advancing to the playoffs 18 seasons. The 1996 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame inductee made coaching stops in Freer, Poteet, Cotulla, San Antonio Kennedy, Cuero, Galena Park, Pasadena Dobie and Fort Bend Clements.
But it was his 11 years with the Cuero Gobblers that left an indelible mark on Texas high school football. Gilbreth compiled a record of 107-22-4, of which 50 were shutouts. The Gobblers advanced to the playoffs nine times and made four State 3A Finals appearances in 1970, 1973, 1974 and 1975. The Gobblers won back to back Championships in 1973 and 1974 with undefeated seasons. Gilbreth's Gobblers won 44 consecutive games from 1973 to 1975, shutting out the opponent in 27 games and allowing a total of only 161 points during the winning streak. This streak still ranks in the top ten of Texas high school football records. In 1974, Harris Ratings Weekly selected Gilbreth Coach of the Year and the Cuero Gobblers Team of the Year. In 2014 Fox Southwest Sports selected Gilbreth and the Gobblers to be featured in their documentary, "Legends of Texas High School Football" covering the success of Gobbler Football for the last five decades.
Buster was a man who structured his life around faith, family, friends, and his former students. As a father and coach, he instilled in everyone a dedicated work ethic, positive attitude, and perseverance. No job is too small, have pride in your work and finish what you start. He was selfless, fair, honest, and kind. Never a harsh word or hand, he saw the best in everyone. He was always present in his children and grandchildren's lives, truly caring about their wellbeing. He loved a good laugh, his many coffee groups, country and western music, traveling, being with his family and the many memories of his life with Frances.
Gilbreth was inducted into the Greater Houston Coaches Hall of Honor in 1992, the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 1993, the Coastal Bend Coaches Hall of Honor in 1996 and the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in 1996. Buster was the first inductee into the Gobbler Hall of Fame in 2004. Gilbreth served on the THSCA Board of Directors from 1982-1985 and their Hall of Honor selection committee from 2007-2010. THSCA selected Buster to coach the 1975 All-Star game for the South. In 2012, the Cuero Education Foundation honored Gilbreth with an Excellence in Education Grant to be awarded yearly in his name. Buster was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 3972 and American Legion Post 0003, both in Cuero, as well as a Lifetime member of Texas State Teachers Association and Texas High School Coaches Association.
Buster is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his three sisters & brothers in law: Alva and Douglas Cheshire, Maxine and Dago Piland, and Joyce and Paul Simmons, as well as his brother, Joe Gilbreth. He is survived by his three daughters and their families: Debbie and Donald Fry, Diane and Kevin Oncken, and Donna Mahan; six grandchildren: Matt (Katy) Fry, Lauren Fry Ramos (Dom), Kate Oncken, Jeffrey Oncken, Max Mahan, Joey Mahan; four great grandchildren: Layla, Liv & Wynn Ramos and Porter Fry; his sister in law, Margaret Gilbreth; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, August 21st at First Baptist Church of Cuero. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. First Baptist will live stream the service via their website (https://fbccuero.org/media) for those unable to attend. Interment will be at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Cuero ISD Education Foundation, c/o William "Buster" Gilbreth Educational Endowment Grant, PO BOX 987, Cuero, TX 77954.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
