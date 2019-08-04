WILLIAM LIVINGSTON BUTLER KARNES CITY - William L. "Bill" Butler was born in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 12, 1921, and died at his home in Karnes City, Texas on August 1, 2019. His parents were Marvin Newton Butler and Hattie Livingston Butler. His brother was Judge Ted Butler and his sister, Martha Butler. Bill and his family were raised in Karnes City. The Butler family was one of the early Karnes County pioneer families who arrived in Karnes County in 1852. After graduating from Karnes City High School in 1940, Bill attended Texas A&M University and was a loyal Aggie Corp member. He was there until the outbreak of World War II, when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, which later became the U.S. Air Force. Bill was a bombardier on the B-24 Liberator nicknamed the "Ready Teddy," and he participated in 47 missions over Europe. In total, Major William Butler served his country in the Air Force on active duty and in the reserves for 30 years. In addition to his military service he was appointed Karnes City Postmaster by President Harry Truman in 1949. Bill continued as postmaster in Karnes City until his retirement in 1981. On Feb. 22, 1948 Bill married Betty Lou Kolinek . They had four children, Sue Carter (Tom, deceased), Pat Literati (Chuck), William Butler (Vickie), and Robert Butler (Sheri); 11 grandchildren: Brad Literati (Lindsey), Michael Carter (Heidi), Greg Literati (Elizabeth), Adam Huck (Deanna), Ryan Carter (Christal), Kirsten Ernst (Russell), Megan Huck, Brent Butler, Hattie Sliva (Ben), Belle Butler, and Sadie Anthis(Austin); and 10 great-grandchildren: Patience Vogt, Chase and Zachary Literati , Cam and Baylor Literati, Lindsey , Heather and Elizabeth Huck, Cora Carter, and Rowan Ernst. The Butler Ranch was a big and important part of Bill's life. He was a 5th generation rancher in Karnes County. His love of the land and ranching was inherited from his ancestors: Burnell Butler, William G. Butler , Theodore Butler, and Marvin Butler. Bill's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have also inherited this love and devotion to the ranch. Bill was an active, life-long member of the Karnes City First Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder frequently serving on the session and also as Clerk of Session. His memberships in local civic organizations included the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, the Karnes County A&M Club, the Lions Club, the Karnes City Rotary Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Alamita Masonic Lodge. The family would like to extend special thanks to Bill's dedicated and loving caregivers. Services will be at the Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City on Monday, Aug. 5th : Visitation from 9:00 - 10:00, Funeral from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Burial at the Butler Cemetery in Kenedy after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karnes City First Presbyterian Church (405 E. Mayfield, Karnes City, TX 78118) , the Karnes County A&M Club (1470 PR6232, Karnes City,TX 78118) or the charity of choice.
