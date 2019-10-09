WILLIAM BENJAMIN COREY COLOGNE - William Benjamin Corey, 54, passed away on October 3, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. William was born on January 16, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois to William L. Corey and the late Sylvia Corey. He is survived by his wife, Holly Corey; daughter, Audrey Corey; brother, Lawrence Corey; sisters, Jodie Corey and Sherri Doutgerty; along with numerous brothers and sisters of the Gypsy M/C. Visitation will be for family and friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad at 214 N. Market Street beginning at 6pm. Graveside services will be at 11am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Tivoli Cemetery. Please send memorials to ripchilicorey@gmail.com. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, 361-645-3216.

