William David
Roberts, Jr.
PORT LAVACA — A legal legend passed away this week, after fifty years in a profession he loved. William David Roberts, Jr., age 77, passed peacefully on September 28, 2022, surrounded by family.
David was born to W.D. and Bertie Roberts on June 4, 1945, and grew up in Refugio County where he was a proud Refugio bobcat, class of 1963. He served as Company Commander of B-2 while attending Texas A&M University, Class of ‘67 and was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity at t.u. law school (or as other people refer to it, The University of Texas at Austin School of Law) where he graduated in 1969. Upon graduation from law school he fulfilled his commission from Texas A&M and served in the United States Army, obtaining an Honorable Discharge at the rank of Captain.
David was an unparalleled attorney who could even find a loophole to avoid taking the bar exam. He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas - without sitting for the exam -- in 1971, and passionately practiced in Calhoun County and the Golden Crescent region for the next 50 years. He was active in the many aspects of the legal profession, including the Calhoun County Bar association, where he served as President and Secretary, the College of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Aggie Bar Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, and the Texas Bar Foundation. He also served many years on the State Bar of Texas District 11B Grievance Committee. He has also served on the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Real Estate Specialization Committee. He has been honored with induction into the Houston Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and he formerly served on both the National and Texas ABOTA Boards of Directors.
He was State Vice-President in the Texas Jaycees in 1974, served as the director of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, and as its president in 1975-6. He was a member of the Texas A&M University 12th Man Ambassadors. He served as president of the Mid-Coast Regional Economic Development Corporation from September 2004 to 2008. David was instrumental in the formation of the Calhoun County Economic Development Corporation, serving as the initial chairman of the Board. David also served on the Texas Region L Water Board and on the Port Commission of the City of Port Lavaca. There was also no question that David was a proud and dedicated member of the Texas Democratic Party holding the office of County Chairman of the Calhoun County Democratic Party for many years.
In addition to David’s love of the law, he enjoyed his faith, his ranch, and travelling the world. He firmly believed in God, family, hard work and fun. David loved life, and never wasted a day. Anyone that knew David would hear him say work smarter, not harder. He will be dearly missed by all, but he will never be forgotten.
David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Wanda Buxkemper Roberts; daughters Connie Longuet and husband Devin; Melissa Machicek and husband Don; grandchildren Lindsey and Brandon Longuet; Cooper and Aspen Machicek; nieces and nephews Brianna and Andrew Witte; Danna Hamann and Doug Sawyer; Jennifer Dunkin and Allyson Heiner; Kolle Roberts and Leslie Jurkash. In addition, he is survived by his brothers Jim Roberts and wife Doris, and Alan Roberts and wife Robyn, and his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Gail Sawyer and husband Dan, Peggy Buxkemper, Bruce Buxkemper and wife Leslie, and Sandy Witte and husband Russell.
Pallbearers will be Russell Witte, Devin Longuet, Don Machicek, Andrew Witte, Brandon Longuet, and Bruce Buxkemper.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, September 30, 2022 at 6 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at Sarco Cemetery, Goliad County. Donations may be made to the Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School or a charity of your choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.