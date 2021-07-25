William Douglas Daggs
PORT LAVACA — William Douglas Daggs, 79, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 in Victoria. He was born in Hays County Texas to the late Ermie Newel and Minnie Lena Lamb Daggs on December 24, 1941. Throughout his life, he worked many jobs, with the most recent being a Security Guard for Orion. William served in the United States Navy on the USS Holder.
William is survived by the love of his life, his wife; Bonnie Nell Kenyon Daggs, daughter; Kristie Daggs, sons; James Daggs and his wife Marian, and John Daggs and his wife Anna; brother, Wayne Daggs and his wife Karen, grandchildren; Sarah Daggs and her husband Michael Cabrera, Kylie Gaines and her husband Michael, Meghan Poot and her husband Jerry, Emily Daggs, and Hope Daggs, and one great-grandson, Sloan Gaines. He also leaves behind numerous other family and friends, all of whom will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4-5 pm, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 pm, all at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
