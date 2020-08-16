William Edward "Eddie" Riley, 64 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born December 28, 1955 in Port Lavaca to Roberta Goode Riley and the late John Riley. Eddie was a plumber for Caraway Plumbing.
He is survived by his mother, Roberta Riley of Victoria; longtime companion, Nancy Burkhart of Victoria; sisters, Stacie Riley of Victoria, Paula Newell of Victoria, Angela Coin of Oklahoma, Kellie Castillo of Victoria and a brother, John Riley of Riverside, CA . He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
In keeping with Eddie's wishes, no service will be held.
The family is sure that Eddie would like to be remembered as a die-hard Republican, sports fan, loving Dad to his cherished pets and devoted companion to his "Duck", Nancy.
Eddie was never happier than when talking politics or sports. He was a formidable opponent in a debate if you happened to disagree with his views.
He was knowledgeable about a wide variety of things, a chess pro and a bridge savant. He also had a knack for squeezing the best out of a penny!
Fun-loving and unforgettable, he will be missed by all who knew him.
