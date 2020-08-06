William Edward Johnson, 57, of Yorktown passed away on Sun. Aug. 2, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1963 in Bowling Green, KY to Linda Wright and the late Glenn Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife Christine Johnson, his sons Seth, Dillan, Russell and Christopher Johnson, and his mother Linda Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Glenn (Kim) Johnson of Kentucky and sister Kay (Joe) Svrcek of Fayetteville, TX and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Texas and Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his father Glenn Johnson.
Graveside service 10 am on Fri. Aug. 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Christopher Johnson Education Fund or Donor's Choice
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.