WILLIAM EDWARD FRAZIER JR. VICTORIA - William Edward Frazier, Jr. (Ed Frazier) passed peacefully at the age of 89 years old, three months shy of his 90th birthday, on May 11, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1930 in Bellaire, Texas to William Edward Frazier, Sr. and Mary Charlotte Wilson Frazier who both preceded him in death. After graduation from San Jacinto High School in Houston, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed as a Master Sargeant in Germany. After discharge from his military service he attended the University of Houston, afterwards joining the Birdseye Division of General Foods where he became a regional manager. He then went on to work for Folloder Food Brokerage Company as Sales Manager until in 1970 forming with two partners, EFC, their own food brokerage business in Houston. He married his sweetheart Mary Aldridge Wofford in 1956 before beginning his professional career. After their retirement, they moved to Rockport, Texas where he enjoyed golfing, fishing and having his children and grandchildren visit. Ed spent the last three years of his life with Mary in Copperfield Village in Victoria, Texas. Ed is also preceded in death by his son Thomas Wofford Frazier and brother-in-law Judge Richard Millard and survived by his beloved wife Mary, precious daughter Charlotte Frazier and husband Phil DeFalco, his beloved grandchildren Rebecca Frazier, Tyler Frazier and Nick DeFalco, his loving sister Frances Millard and beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Jean Wofford, and numerous nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be missed by all. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family thanks the office of Dr. Arun Jain for their loving care. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
