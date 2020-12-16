William Gus Janssen
EDNA — William Gus Janssen
William Gus (Bill) Janssen of Edna passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born December 18, 1934 in Wharton County to Gus and Emma Priesmeyer Janssen. He was baptized and confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church in El Campo and graduated from Crescent High School. He married Freddye Ann Erdelt on January 27, 1958 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje and they moved to Jackson County in 1969. He was a true steward of the land, working as a cowboy, farmer and rancher all his life and also as a farm chemicals and fertilizer salesman for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Freddye Ann, of Edna, daughters Leslie Janssen of Shiner, Lynette (Charles) Novak of Ganado, and Cheryl (Larry) Olsovsky of Victoria, sons Neal Janssen (Carol Cappadonna) of LaWard and Kevin (Christy) Janssen of Ganado as well as grandchildren Darren (Dakota) Novak, Jessica Novak (Eric Hawkins), Sarah Novak, Erin (Derek) Zarosky, Michelle Olsovsky, James (Hailey) Olsovsky, Emily (Jonathan) Soto, Scott Olsovsky, Hannah Janssen, and Molly Janssen and great grandchildren Ava and Emma Novak, Levi Johnson, Cullen Olsovsky and three due to be born next year. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Hahn of Ganado, sisters-in-law Beatrice Netardus of El Campo and Bernice Erdelt of Palacios, and brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Janet Erdelt of Ashland, Massachusetts as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Leona Janssen, Dorothy Slezinsky, and Gloris Marek, parents-in-law Fred and Annie Erdelt, and brothers-in-law Eugene Netardus, Jerry Marek and Bobby Hahn.
Pallbearers will be Darren Novak, James Olsovsky, Scott Olsovsky, Larry Carroll, Caleb Carroll, and Robert Clay Martin. Honorary pallbearers are grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law and the Tuesday Night Gentlemen’s Club.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. All services to be held at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 900 Navidad Street, Edna. Burial to follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Hillje, Pastor Andrew Schroer presiding.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Daughters Court of St. Theresa Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1082, Edna, Texas 77957
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: President Trump has had many successes and accomplishments worth recognition (12)
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory (4)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (3)
- Letter: Walter Williams' columns will be missed (3)
- Just another voter fraud conspriracy (2)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- Dow Jones Industrial Average surges to record high despite gloom and doom predictions (3)
Online Poll
What is your favorite bird to hunt?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.