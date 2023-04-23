William Harvey Hough
VICTORIA — William H. Hough of Victoria went to be with the Lord April 17, 2023. He was born December 17, 1930, to the late William A. Hough & Ann Elizabeth Tullis Hough in Lisbon, Ohio.
Family and friends will gather for visitation on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Lourdes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Etthan Hough, Ryan Hopping, Joel Bomersbach, Chris Konarik, Jason Fossati, and Kamron Mobley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matthew Bomersbach, Nicholas Bomersbach, Xavier Fossati, Roger Senior & Jim Hopping.
William served his country with honor in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 and after his honorable discharge, he became head of the motor pool for the Army National Guard here in Victoria. William met the love of his life, JoAnne Long and on June 13, 1953, they were married at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria, and together they watched their family grow with love. He had a great sense of humor, and he was a cancer survivor. In his own consistent words, William was 39 years old every year and forever. He loved puzzles, undoubtedly due to his sharp mind and wit and William was also very meticulous about his yard maintenance. His grandchildren called him “Bee” and they all were his world. Two words to epitomize William are selfless and strong. During his cancer treatment, he entered experimental treatments for the sake of helping the next person in line.
William leaves behinds to cherish his memory his loving wife of 69 years JoAnne Hough; Children, Cathi Hopping (Jim), Billy Hough (Jean), James Hough (Rebecca) & Tom Hough; grandchildren, Ryan, Gabrielle, and Ethan; great grandchildren, Kamron, Ryleigh, Jedidiah, Harvey, Sophia & Everly; sisters in law, Vera Hough, Nancy R. Hough, and Shirly Hough; special cousins, Xavior Fossati and Gloria Borreca; along with numerous other family & friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents William A. Hough & Ann Elizabeth Tullis Hough; siblings, Evelyn Cunningham, Lorette Mullen, Joyce Hough & Donald Hough, David Hough, Amzi Hough & Nancy Jane Hough; daughter in law, Rebecca Hough; mother-in-law, Katherine Long; and brother-in-law, Memory C. Long.
Donations may be made to either St. Vincent de Paul 1309 E. Mesquite Ln, Victoria, TX, Wounded Warriors (Wounded Warrior Project) P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or MD Anderson P.O. Box4319, Houston, TX 77210-4319
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.