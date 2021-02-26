William Hoyt
Hunnicutt, Jr.
HALLETTSVILLE — William Hoyt Hunnicutt Jr., 98, of Hallettsville, passed away on February 24, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26th from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 1801 E. Red River. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27th at 12pm at First Baptist Church, 301 N Glass St. Burial will follow at Taft Memorial Park Cemetery, 800 Ave. C in Taft, TX.
Hoyt was born 14-April-1922 in Green Lake, Calhoun County, Texas to the late William Sr. and Stella Jones Hunnicutt. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1941. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945 as a First-Class Radio Operator on board the USS Wickes, a destroyer that stayed in battle in the South Pacific through the entire war of WWII.
Hoyt married Miss Louise Johnson on 30-March-1946. Together they attended East Texas Baptist College and Baylor University, graduating with BA degrees in the spring of 1950. In the fall of 1950, Hoyt entered Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX., graduating with a BA Degree in 1954. His pastorates include: FBC of Neches, TX, Ash Baptist Church in Athens, TX, Calvary Baptist Church Brownsboro, TX, FBC Vanderbilt, TX, FBC China Spring, TX, and FBC Goliad, TX, where he retired in 1987. Following retirement he supplied at various South Texas churches before becoming interim, then pastor, at Elm Grove Baptist Church for 19 years.
Hoyt is survived by his two children, Jan Hunnicutt Klug of Victoria and Jon Hunnicutt (Cora) of Hallettsville; 5 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Alpha Jo Patrick of Houston.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 69 years, Louise; his parents; and a beloved sister, Mary Hunnicutt Nichols.
