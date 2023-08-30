William J. “Jeff” Coffey
VICTORIA — We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of William J. (Jeff) Coffey on August 24, 2023. Jeff was born on December 3, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio to George and Wanda Coffey. He was preceded in death by his father George L. Coffey; mother, Wanda L. (Getter) Coffey; and his brother, Rick Getter.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife Deidre K. Coffey (Lindon) of 40 years; daughter, Melissa E. Deleon (John); son, Mitchel W. Coffey (Sarai); brothers, George D. Coffey (Becky), Donald Coffey (Michelle) and Thomas Coffey; and sister, Tamara S. Webb (Jim). He also leaves behind two grandsons, Ethan and Jordan Deleon, as well as several nieces and nephews and life long friends.
Jeff worked in the trucking industry and in latter years at Gulf Mark Energy. He was interested in NASCAR and football enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He liked to take cruises and was a master at brightening the mood and bringing a smile to everyone he interacted with. Jeff was a kind, generous, and loving person who will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 5-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10AM, with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
