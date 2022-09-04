William Joseph
Sippel, Sr.
VICTORIA — William Joseph Sippel, Sr. went to be with the Lord August 30, 2022 at the age of 60. He was born March 13, 1962 in Storm Lake, Iowa to the late William Francis and Betty Jean Stunkle Sippel.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a rosary to be recited at 11:00 followed by a funeral at 11:30 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Larry and Neil Sippel.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Alyce N. Sippel; children Mindy (Leslie) Thompson and William J. (Stephanie) Sippel Jr.; brothers Mark (Julie) Sippel and Steve (Connie) Sippel; sister Lisa Matheson and grandchildren Sadie and Rosalie Thompson and a set of twins on the way.
William was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings along with most any other sports. He enjoyed listening to music as well. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
