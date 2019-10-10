WILLIAM JESSE JOSLYN VICTORIA - William Jesse Joslyn (Bill), 87, of Victoria, went to be with our Lord on October 7, 2019. Bill was born December 15, 1931, in Chicago, IL, to the late Jesse and Eleanor Joslyn. Bill married Lorraine Hebert on June 28, 1954, and the two were happily married for 62 years until her death in 2016. Bill graduated from high school in North Dakota and soon after enlisted in the United States Army, fighting on the front lines in the Korean War. Upon his return, he and Lorraine were married. Not long after, the couple moved to Texas and settled in Victoria to raise a family. Bill worked for South Texas Electric Co-Op as a senior electrical engineering technician for over 30 years before his retirement in 1997. He truly loved his job and often shared fond memories of time spent there. He also enjoyed golf, playing the piano and guitar, and listening to music. He was very patriotic and was proud to be a member of both the Korean War Veterans Association and the American Legion. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Above all, he loved God and his Catholic faith. He was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Never one to be late, he could often be found sitting in the back of the church reading the missalette and quietly praying before Mass, often long before the lights were even turned on. Bill is survived by his loving daughters, Cynthia Reyna of Victoria, Heather Bonorden (Charles) of Victoria; siblings, Pam McLaurin of North Dakota, James Joslyn (Shirley) of Victoria, Barbara Pollak (Larry) of Florida; grandchildren, Raymond Reyna (Kathy), Michelle Reyna, Samuel, Alexander, Joshua, Noah, and Isaac Bonorden; and great-grandchildren, Kaylah, Taylor, Jaycie and Jordon Houston, Adrian, Aaron, Hailey, and Hunter Reyna, Joseph Embrie and Maiya Rae Lee Whisenhunt. Bill will also be dearly remembered and missed by all of his extended family, fellow parishioners, neighbors, and friends, whose lives were touched by his gentle spirit, kindness, and love. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorraine Hebert Joslyn; and sister, Delores Dahlstrom. Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. The Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary will begin at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Council. Pallbearers are Samuel Bonorden, Alexander Bonorden, Joshua Bonorden, Joseph Embrie Whisenhunt, Adrian Reyna, and Aaron Reyna. Honorary pallbearers are all of Bill's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or Korean War Veterans Association - Victoria Chapter 223. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
