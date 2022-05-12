William Lee Corey
GOLIAD — Legendary William L. Corey “Bicycle Bill” 80, passed away on May 10th, 2022 in Corpus Christi Texas. Bill was born on May 24th 1941 in Chicago Illinois to Russell A Corey and Dorothy Kunes.
He Is survived by two daughters, Sherri Dougherty and Jodi Farrior and Son Larry Corey. He is preceded in death by his wife Sylvia A Flaws and son William B Corey. He has 12 grandkids and 29 great grandkids.
Visitation will be held for family and friends “in Bill fashion” on Friday the 13th from 5-7 pm at Grace Funeral Home 214 N Market Street, Goliad TX. Graveside service 10 am Saturday May 14th at the Tivoli Cemetery.

