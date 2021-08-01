William Leon Cuellar
PORT LAVACA — William Leon Cuellar, 76 lovingly known to most as “Leon”, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021. Memorial Funeral Mass and rosary will be held, Thursday, August 5th at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, where Leon will be laid to rest next to his son, Matthew Cuellar. Honoring his father, Marcus Cuellar will be pallbearer.
Leon was born July 9th,1945 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Jasper Alfred and Dorothy Marie Ewers Cuellar. The family moved to Texas in 1950. Leon graduated from Calhoun High School in 1963 and entered the United States Navy in 1965. He served his country honorably having completed three tours in Vietnam as a Navy Seabee. When asked why he volunteered for the two additional deployments, he stated that he hoped it prevented a married man from going.
Leon met his love, Victoria Annette Jurasek, at Lands Drive-in while she sported around in her satin black Malibu, and he in his bright yellow Chevy P/U. They would go on to marry on August 11,1973 in Port Lavaca. Leon was a talented mechanic and worked for Alcoa for over 28 years. After his retirement, he and Victoria, found their own “little slice of Heaven” working alongside the Brown family with their farming and cattle ranches on the Powderhorn and Santa Rita ranches near Port O’Connor. Leon loved the land and cherished seeing the many beautiful sunrises and sunsets from their little cabin looking out over the bay. Leon and Victoria were longtime members of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Dorothy Cuellar; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Kenneth Anderson; and his son, Matthew Paul Cuellar.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Victoria Cuellar; son, Marcus Cuellar and his wife, Adrienne; his beloved grandson (the joy of his heart), William Brooks Cuellar; his six siblings, Ginny Wendel and her husband, Don, Janet Vincent and her husband, John, Jackie Gross and her husband, Gary, Jasper “Jay” Cuellar and his wife, Cheryl, Loretta Brown and her husband, James and Chris Cuellar and his wife, Christy; along with many, many nephews, nieces and great-nephews/nieces
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel-Port Lavaca.
