William McKenzie
BRENHAM — William Harold McKenzie, 87, died on November 4, 2021 at Kruse Village in Brenham, TX.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Grace Community Fellowship with Elder John Handy officiating. There will be a reception for family and friends following the memorial service.
Mr. McKenzie was born on November 12, 1933 in Wadsworth, TX to Haskell and Pearl Lucille Waldrop McKenzie. He married his wife Alice Irene Miller on March 26, 1952.
Mr. McKenzie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the VFW and worked as a supervisor for Shell. He loved woodworking, making bird feeders, playing chess, watching his hummingbirds and some even landing on his finger. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He wrote poetry, loved dancing, and loved spending time with his family.
William is survived by his wife, Alice Irene McKenzie of Cypress, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Kathy McKenzie of Bellville, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Ray Holcomb of Victoria, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Janet McKenzie of Malakoff, TX; sister-in-law, Janice McKenzie; sister, Dean Carrendar of La Porte, TX; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Margie and Lynn Benedetto of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Lonnie Holcomb and wife Kayla, Keith McKenzie and wife Cindy, Nicholas McKenzie, James Soefje and partner Jerry, Greg Soefje and wife Amanda, Amy Soefje, Kelli Grandmont and husband Justin; great-grandchildren, Hope Eaton, Ashlyn McKenzie, Tyler McKenzie, Quinn Halliday, Gavin Soefje, Kylee Soefje, Christian Grandmont, Addie Grandmont, Grayson Grandmont, Gavin Holcomb, Kolby Holcomb, and Lillian Holcomb.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell and Pearl McKenzie, and brother, Joe Morgan McKenzie.
Memorials may be directed to Amedisys Hospice @ 226 S. Live Oak St, Bellville, Texas 77418 or the VFW, @1200 E. Tom Green St, Brenham, Texas 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
