WILLIAM F. MOELLER VICTORIA - William F. Moeller, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Bill was born October 25, 1928 in San Marcos, Texas, a second generation Texan and the only son of the late Louise Ficke and Fritz Moeller. He was raised on an active farm near Zorn, Texas and later helped his parents run a beer hall called the Be Back Inn, located in Guadalupe County (wet), just over the county line from Hays County (dry). Mr. Moeller had a keen intellect. He was the Valedictorian of his public high school class in addition to being active in football and track events. He obtained his post-secondary education at the University of Texas at Austin in the Plan II program and was the first person in his family to graduate from college, ever a proud Longhorn. After graduation from college, he vacillated between entering the seminary and obtaining a law degree. He decided that he may be more useful with a law degree, knowing that he could still speak from a pulpit as a lawyer. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and was admitted to the Texas Bar in 1954. Mr. Moeller began his law career in Victoria in 1954, opting to live in a small town with the belief that it would be a better place to raise children. Mr. Moeller maintained an active law practice for over 60 years, during which time he became certified by the State Bar in real estate law and estate planning and probate. He served as President of the Victoria County Bar Association and led the way to establish legislation for two Victoria County Courts at Law. He was a member of the Approval Committee for admittance to practice before the U.S. Federal District Court, Southern District of Texas. He was widely recognized for his Pro Bono work for indigents, and in 2015 he was recognized with the Legacy Award bestowed by the Victoria County Bar Association in recognition of his legal ability and contributions to Victoria County and the City of Victoria. Mr. Moeller was a man of strong Christian faith. He taught Sunday school for over 25 years and served as lay minister for several churches, giving sermons in times of absence of the ordained minister. He served on many church committees to help in administrative capacities as well as pulpit committees to fill pastoral vacancies. Although he was a long-time member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, it was his practice to visit various protestant and catholic churches to meet new Christian friends and participate and learn from each congregation its approach to worship and for praise of God. Mr. Moeller was active in the community. He served on the City Planning Commission. He was a member of the Board of Trustees for the Victoria Independent School District and also for Victoria College. He served as a Director of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and United Way. And he served as a member of the University of Houston "Seek and Acquire for Victoria" Committee. In his spare time he sang baritone in barber shop quartets and chorus. He was an avid hunter of deer, turkey, doves, and arrow heads. He was an enthusiastic member of Community Theater and Summer Musical Repertory Theater, having both major and minor roles in a number of productions. He also had an annoying desire to stop and read historical highway markers. Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara Breed Ortiz Moeller; daughter, Jamie Moeller Notz McMahon (Dr.Bob) of Victoria; sons, Billy Moeller (Donna) of Victoria and Wes Moeller of Houston; Lisa Ortiz Tucker of Victoria and Louis Ortiz (Christian) of Pflugerville. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Duane, Roy, Aaron, Matthew, Daniel, Emilie, and Aiden Moeller, Sean Tucker, Olivia Ortiz, and Ryan McMahon. And 14 great-grandchildren: Riely, Harper, Sophie, Luke, Logan, Lucy, Max, Toby, Scout, Joe, Patrick, and Milena Moeller; Rosie and James McMahon. He was preceded in death by a son, Kirk Matthew Moeller. The family would like to thank the caregivers and the medical staff at Twin Pines Skilled Nursing Facility on Mockingbird Lane for the care given to Mr. Moeller in his final time. Due to social distancing in the difficult time of the Coronavirus, there will be a small private service. If you wish to make a memorial in his honor, please consider the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, PO Box 5085, Victoria, TX 77903 or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to share your memories of Bill with us directly, or words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
