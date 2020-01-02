WILLIAM PETER FRANK PEKAR GONZALES - William "Bill" Peter Frank Pekar, 98, of Gonzales, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born May 28, 1921 in Lavaca County to James and Annie Fait Pekar. Bill married Dorothy Ann Kutach on February 5, 1946, a marriage that would celebrate 60 years of love. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, the Gonzales VFW where he served as Commander two times, the Sweet Home American Legion, the Czech Heritage Society, St. Isidore's Society, the Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame and the Old Timer's Baseball Association. Bill grew up near the Sweet Home community where he attended school. He worked as a machinist and welder in Hallettsville during his formative years, accumulating talents that would lead him to great heights in his profession, but most importantly save many American soldiers lives during World War ll. In the fall of 1942, Bill at age 21 joined the 2nd John Deere Battalion 303 Ordinance. Training in the Mojave Desert in California under General George Patton. Bill and his unit reinforced the bellies of M4 tanks. These men also manufactured and welded durable and heavy steel plow like structures to the front of some tanks to aid the tanks in breaching fortified enemy blockades. Bill returned to Sweet Home in 1946 and married his sweetheart, Dorothy Kutach. Bill worked at a couple of businesses in Gonzales before going to work for Marrou and Company as a welder. Some of his time was spent in the shop, however a majority of his time was spent traveling wide in and around Gonzales County helping famers and ranchers with repairs to their heavy equipment. During his career as a State Certified Welder, Bill welded on the construction of many building in Gonzales such as the Post Office, the City Building, the GVEC buildings and the Gonzales High School. He welded for Purina Mills, Southern Clay Products and did extensive work on Interstate 10. Bill was welding aluminum before most figured it possible. Common words spoken about town were, "Take it to Bill, he can fix it" because it was simply the truth. Bill is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Ann and Billy Breitschopf of Gonzales, Rita Jane and Gary Quinton of Schulenburg, son and daughter-in-law, William J and Laura L. Pekar of Ottine, sister, Evelyn Theresa Opela of Hallettsville, brother-in-law, Bennie Brod of Wharton, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, sisters, Bessie Agnes Sitka, Mary Annie Knezek, brother, John Charles Pekar, stepmother, Mary Cervenka Dworsky Pekar, four stepbrothers and a precious granddaughter, Catherine Marie Quinton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Seydler-Hill Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Stanislaw Fiuk as celebrant and Deacon Dennis Kutach assisting. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. Pallbearers: Eric Quinton, Zachary Quinton, Melissa McCollum, Darin Breitschopf, Dick Kuenzler and Harvey Matusek. Honorary pallbearers: Members of the Gonzales VFW and members of the Sweet Home American Legion. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the St. James Altar Society. Friends may leave their condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home.
