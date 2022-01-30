William R. “Nick”
Nichols
TELFERNER — VICTORIA - The world has lost a wonderful man. William Richard “Nick” Nichols of Wood Hi passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born May 28, 1931 in Walnut Springs, TX to the late Sears and Leta Nichols.
Nick is survived by his adoring wife Martha Hanselka Nichols, children William “Bill” Nichols (Debbie), John S. Nichols (Donna), Melanie Stolte, and Teresa Snider (Erik); his grandchildren Sonya, Chris, Aaron, Gretchen, David, Jessica, Joy, Judy, Johnny, Ross, Kristopher and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Ruth Lay (Joe), Becky Thomas (Mac) and his wonderful friend Dr. Matthew Brams.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Saunders and sister Mary Webb and one grandchild.
A rosary and memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 105 N William St, Victoria, TX on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 1:30PM.
Graveside services to follow at Shillerville Cemetery in Wood Hi, TX. Nick will be buried with Military Honors.
A reception will be held immediately after the graveside service at the Wood Hi Community center at the intersection of FM1686 and Wood Hi School Rd in Wood Hi, TX.
Special Thanks to Hospice of South Texas for their care and love during the last few weeks.
Also Special Thanks to Independent Care Givers, Nancy Rosas for helping us take care of Nick and give him so wonderful days at home.
If desired, in memory of Nick, donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas or Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
