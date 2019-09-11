,

WILLIAM RICHARD DOBSON JR. YORKTOWN - William Richard Dobson Jr., 73, of Nordheim passed away Mon. Sept. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 7, 1946 in Corpus Christi to the late William R. Sr. and Frances Henrietta Meuth Dobson. He served has Branch President of the Yorktown Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter Day Saints from 1997-2002, he also served in many other calling in the church. He served 10 years in the US Marine Corp and retired from Exxon after 20 years. He is survived by his wife Mary Dobson, daughters Laura Brandi Dobson of Austin and Taylor Marie Anna (Ryan Allen) Slaughter of Las Vegas. He is also survived by his brothers Ronnie (Sheila) Dobson of North Carolina, Mike (Norma) Dobson of Inez, Pete (Elaine) Dobson of Pawnee, Roy (Denise) Dobson of Friendswood, sisters Beverly Formorlo of Smiley, Kay Milton of Yoakum and 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and son William Richard Dobson III. Visitation 5-7 pm Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Nordheim Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ryan Slaughter, Mike Dobson, Pete Dobson, Ronnie Dobson, Roy Dobson, Melvin Hesseltine, Robert Hesseltine and Dean Hesseltine. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas, 361-564-2900.

