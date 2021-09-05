William S. Vincent
VICTORIA — William S. Vincent, passed August 28, 2021. He was born October 19, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas to Charles Eager Vincent and Hazel Ruth Balston Vincent. He and Peggy just celebrated 50 years of marriage.
He served as a medic-corpsman in the United States Navy. He worked as a pipefitter with Union Carbide for 27 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Sons of the Confederate Veterans, and the Crossroads TX Living History; he also participated with the Victoria County Veterans Council Honor Guard; and he was also a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Bill had a passion for history and found so much joy participating in Civil War reenactments w/Ike Turner camp based in Livingston, TX. He also participated in the Texas Revolution reenactments. His love for Jesus and praying the daily rosary were unwavering. Next to his love for Our Lord, his #1 calling on this earth was caring for his family.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Jean Stange Vincent, his son William “Will” Stewart Vincent, Jr and daughter, Natalie Nicole “Nikki” Vincent, brothers Charles “Charlie” E. Vincent, Jr. (Karen) and Robert “Bob” E. Vincent (Dorothy); granddaughter Brooklyn Starnes.
William is preceded in death by his father Charles E. Vincent, Sr. and mother Hazel B. Vincent.
Serving as pallbearers are Craig Reese, Tim Vincent, Doyle Holly, TC Crow, Chuck Vincent, Jack Vincent, Brian Tumey, Karson Holly, Dawson Holly, Brian Vincent, and Eddie Barbieri.
A visitation will be held at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, on Monday, September 6, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Gabriel Bentil officiating. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery with full military honors. To leave a fond memory, or to share a comforting message please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Memorials may be to Holy Family Catholic Church, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society website givenow.lls.org, warriorsweekend.org, or donor’s choice.
The Family would like to extend our deepest appreciation for Dr. Khiem Vu and his nursing staff for such compassion during our beloved Bills’ last hours.
