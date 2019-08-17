WILLIAM BILL A. SCHMITTGENS YOAKUM - William "Bill" A. Schmittgens, age 90, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was born August 3, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri to Arthur and Rose Matilda Schrader Schmittgens. He was a graduate of Texas A & I University and was a Certified Public Accountant. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and retired as a Major. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Yoakum Rotary Club and Yoakum Golf Association. Survivors: daughter, Paula Raney (Roger) of Yoakum; son, David Schmittgens (Ann) of Sugar Land; grandchildren, Matthew Raney, Melissa Lucas (Mike), Joe Schmittgens (Melanie), Sam Schmittgens (Sarah) and Amanda Schmittgens; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Sarah "Happy" Schmittgens; son, James William Schmittgens; sisters, Evelyn Rose Stanley and Dorothy Vernae Henderson. Visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Hornung officiating. Burial at Yoakum Restland Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Raney, Joseph Schmittgens, Samuel Schmittgens, Bob Harbers, Stanley Kuester and Winfred Matthew. Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church or donor's choice. On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Reader poses what-if scenarios (4)
- Use common-sense approach, not knee-jerk reaction (4)
- Stop the Hate (4)
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (3)
- 'Let our voices be heard': March against immigration raids (3)
- '5th commissioner' managed controversial Victoria County airport project (2)
- State officials investigate Cuero prison death as homicide (2)
- He who laughs last ... laughs best (3)
- Victoria man struggles to find help after he was robbed at gunpoint (2)
- Do you think it was appropriate for the president to visit El Paso after the recent mass shooting? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
-
Aug 17
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.