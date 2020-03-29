WILLIAM SCOTT LEWIS VICTORIA - William Scott Lewis passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born September 14, 1937 to William Walter (Big Bill) Lewis and Emma Lou Dingman Lewis Scott was preceded in death by his parents; Jimmie Sherley (brother in law); Kenneth Kennedy (brother in law); Brad Sherley (nephew) He is survived by wife Martha Sue Haggard Lewis of Victoria (formerly of Midland); Daughter Stacy Lewis Hudson and husband Don of Inez; Son Steve Lewis and wife Julie of Lubbock; Sister Martha Kennedy of Paris and Sister Bille Sherley of Paris: Grandchildren: Michael Hudson of Austin; David Hudson and wife Kayla of Austin; Turner Lewis of Lubbock; Catherine Hudson of Inez; Coleman Lewis of Lubbock Scott Lewis was born and raised in Paris, Texas where he was active in the High School Band as a superb clarinet player. He attended East Texas State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education and a Master's Degree in Secondary Administration. It was there that he met the love of his life, Martha Sue Haggard. They married on August 7, 1959 in Linden, Texas. In 1960, Scott began his long and successful teaching career in Mount Vernon, Texas as the districts' Band Director. In 1966, he made a move to Midland, Texas to become the first Band Director of newly opened Goddard Jr. High. With a passion for teaching young people, he remained there for 27 years, inspiring and positively impacting the lives of thousands of students before retiring in 1993. He came out of retirement to teach with his daughter Stacy for one year at Howell Middle School in Victoria, Texas. Scott loved running into and hearing from former students and while he may not always remember names, he could always tell you what they played. Scott was a member of the Texas Music Educators Association and served as an Exhibits Chairman for the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention for over 20 years. He was also an active member of First Baptist Church in Midland where he served as the interim Music Director for a time as well as starting and participating in a Church Orchestra. He loved his Sunday School class and the lifelong friendships he made there. During his retirement years, Scott enjoyed camping with Martha and church friends. He loved visiting the grandkids and attending as many of their events as possible. He also spent many hours at Howell Middle School and Industrial Jr. High School giving sectionals, working with students and clinicing the Bands, continuing to spread his own special and unique style of humor and love of music. A true people person, Scott was always ready with a smile, a batch of candy, an outrageous story or a joke. His was a life well lived, filled with love, laughter and faith. Burial services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas with the family in attendance. Memorial services in Victoria and Midland will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or mailed to: Alzheimer's Association Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
