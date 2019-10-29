WILLIAM BILLIE SMIGA INEZ - William "Billie" Smiga, 86, of Inez, passed away on October 26, 2019. Billie was born July 9, 1933 in Inez, TX to the late Elenore Aline Anders and Willie Louis Smiga. Billie worked as an analyst for Alcoa for 38 years before retiring. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time out with his cows and talking walks in the pastures. He enjoyed traveling to Louisiana and Mississippi with Jeanie to gamble. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Billie is survived by his wife, Johanne Muschalek Smiga of Inez; children, Carolyn Faltysek (Tim) of Inez, Amy Kreis (Mike) of Keller, Tim Smiga of Tomball, James Smiga of Victoria, Joe Smiga (fiance, Jennifer) of Inez; son-in-law, Don Plunkett; sister, Shirley Smiga of Victoria; brother, Bobby Smiga of Victoria and 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Lori Plunkett. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Burial with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers are Frank Maraggia, Tony Maraggia, Lennert Faltysek, Wade Seigel, Kenneth Smiga and Jeff Muschalek. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Bomersbach and Eugene Repka. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. A special thank you to Brittany, Ora, Grace and Irma from Sodalis for their wonderful care and love of Billie. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
