WILLIAM FRANK SMITH CUERO - William Frank (Bill) Smith of Cuero, Texas died on August 13, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his family. Bill was born October 27, 1933 in Sedalia, Missouri. He enjoyed spending time at his home with his loving wife Ina, they were married 62 years. He grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas attended W.B. Ray High School graduating in 1951. He started his career with Southwestern Bell in 1951 and retired after 36 years in 1987. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55 and was stationed in Korea. He is preceeded in death by his parents W. Herschel Smith, (Edna), In-laws Thomas N. Smith (Florine), brother Thomas C. Smith (Helen), sister Darlene Loughridge (Bill), sister Dorothy Thompson (Robert). He is survived by his loving wife Ina Jean Smith, daughter Julie Parr (Tim), son Minor Smith (Leoma) , daughter Dawn Blackford (Carl), his cousin Peggy Williamson. Grandchildren Katie Adams (Kenner), Scott Wise, Jeff Wise (Erin), Alexandra Blackford, Morgan Blackford, Meredith Blackford, Austin Smith and Travis Smith. Great grandchildren Ian Wise, Miles Wise, Harper Adams and Addie Adams and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be September 6, 2019 at 2pm Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi followed by a Memorial Service September 7, 2019 at 2pm at Grace Presbyterian Church in Victoria, Texas. The family would like to thank MD Anderson, Hospice of South Texas in Victoria, Nurses on Wheels in Corpus Christi and The Viera. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the VFW -Cuero, 934 US-183, Cuero, TX 77954 or Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Commented
- And it's only Monday (3)
- You can help newspaper analyze Harvey recovery spending (3)
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
- Is the media demonizing the Border Patrol? (1)
- Melvins employees to retire in September after 43 years (1)
- Won't people think of the children? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.