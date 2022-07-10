William Stewart
Buchanan
BOERNE — William Stewart “Bill” Buchanan passed away at the age of 86 on July 4, 2022, one of his favorite holidays. He was born on August 23, 1935 in Dallas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Cecile Buchanan, and his sister, Betty Ann Bacon, of Abilene, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Schade Buchanan, and his four children: Celia Buchanan of New Orleans, LA; Cynthia Gaines (and husband Bob) of Boerne, TX; William Buchanan Jr. (and wife Jewel) of Victoria, TX; and Catherine Lehmann (and husband Michael) of Cypress, TX. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Erin Blaylock (and husband David), Megan Tipton, Eric Webel (and wife Heather), Mollie DeBord (and husband Todd), Rebecca Gaines, Will Gaines, Emily Gaines, Bill Buchanan III, Jack Buchanan, Walter Lehmann, Locke Lehmann, Lillie Lehmann and Sophie Lehmann, and 8 great grandchildren.
Bill grew up in Dallas where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He attended SMU and the University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with a degree in History in 1960. While at the University of Texas, he met his future wife, Carol. Bill and Carol married and moved to Perryton in the Texas Panhandle where he began his career of teaching history and all of the social studies. He continued teaching in Alvin before moving his growing family to Edna, Texas. An opportunity arose to join his father-in-law in operating an automobile dealership in Edna. He went on to become the Chevrolet dealer in Edna for 25 years. There he was active in the Edna Presbyterian Church and Lions Club and served on the Edna City Council. After retiring, Bill and Carol moved to the Hill Country near Boerne, Texas, where they became members of St. Mark Presbyterian Church.
Bill and Carol were fond of the Texas coast and spent many happy summers with family and friends at their beach house in Port Alto. Summer also included trips to the Caribbean especially their family favorite, the Cayman Islands. They loved snow skiing trips to Aspen in the winter and traveling the world in spring and fall.
Bill noted a quote in his journal: “The ancient Greeks remember those at their life’s end and ask--did they have passion?” Bill certainly had many passions! These included all things academic and athletic involving the University of Texas, Houston Astros baseball, his Scottish heritage, visiting and expanding his knowledge of other places (Italy, Paris, Scotland and Morocco were a few favorites), celebrating holidays, progressive politics and a healthy debate of those politics with everyone, Books and newspapers (reading, discussing and quoting), music (listening and dancing to as well as playing a little harmonica and trumpet), old movies, hearing “good” stories and telling his stories (which Carol often said were too long), a good game of Bridge, fun times with the “Supper Club” group, the challenge of crossword puzzles, a family battle of Scrabble, slow conversations over coffee or cocktails, and always planning the next adventure.
His message to his grandchildren is, “Don’t think making a living—THINK about LIVING.”
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Boerne, Texas, on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Presbyterian Church or Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, www.phfc.org
