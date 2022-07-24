William Troy Danysh
William Troy Danysh
AUSTIN — William Troy Danysh, affectionally known as “Willie” peacefully departed this world on July 19, 2022, surrounded by those he loved. Willie was born on January 20, 1974 in Cuero, Texas.
He attended, Calhoun High School then went on to work in the oilfield, where he delighted in the camaraderie he found there. The rest of his work career was with G&W Engineering, where he proudly worked with his dad.
He is remembered as a man, who never met a stranger, his sweet disposition and friendly demeanor made him approachable to anyone, and with his big generous heart he would offer them the shirt off his back. But most of all, Willie’s love for family was his highest priority.
He is survived and cherished by his “Dad”, Otto Danysh, his “Mom”, Joyce Danysh and his “Sissy”, Glenis Danysh-Latham, “Brother Matt” Danysh, and “Buddy” Justin Carrera, “lil Buddy” Jakob Carrera, and Nephew’s Clay Danysh, Joel Danysh, and his brother-in-law, Jeff Latham.
A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
And in his usual Willie-fashion, he left us wanting more. Rest in peace Willie, until we meet again.
