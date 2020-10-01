William Wayne Janecek
GOLIAD — William Wayne “Bill” Janecek, age 83 of Goliad passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Victoria on July 19, 1937 to Frank and Emelia Janecek. He graduated from St. Joseph High School, Victoria, in 1955, where he was very active in sports. He then attended Lamar Tech, Beaumont, where he graduated in 1960 with a degree in Business. He was an entrepreneur, business owner, and realtor until his retirement at the age of 81.
Throughout his life, he was very active in many civic organizations and community events. He was a member of Rotary International for 50 years, where he held many offices, most notable, District Governor from 1998-1999. He also served on the Board for the Goliad County Senior Citizens Center. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, and outward friendliness. Bill never met a joke he didn’t like.
He is survived by his sons Jeff (Linda) Janecek, Jon Janecek, sister Diana (Don) Ford, grandsons Will (Kassi) Janecek, Wesley (Krystina) Janecek, and granddaughter Sara Oswald, great grandchildren Colt & Creek, Kaidence & Kamryn, and Kayden and the mother of his children, Helen Jo Janecek and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Emelia Janecek-Mayo, brother Frank Janecek, Jr, sister Elizabeth “Betty” Templin, and daughter Jennifer Oswald.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home Goliad. Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar presiding.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Goliad Rotary Club, Goliad County Senior Citizens Center or the charity of your choice.
