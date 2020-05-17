WILLIAM WESLEY CUERO - William was born May 12, 1943 in Lampasas to the late Eugene & Mary Wesley and passed away May 14, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Freund Funeral Home with Memorial Services to follow at 10 am with Ray Parr officiating. www.freundfuneralhome.com. 361.275.2343.
