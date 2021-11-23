William “Wild Bill” Felix Chadwick
VICTORIA — William “Wild Bill” Felix Chadwick
Bill Chadwick, 60, of Shroeder, Texas went to his lord and Savior on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born May 4, 1961 in Midland, Texas to the late Glin Chadwick and Ruby Lee Gortney Chadwick. Bill first entered the military at 14 years of age. He was in the middle of the ocean on the way to war when he was picked up by a chopper and flown back home to his parents. He eventually re-entered the military and then found a career in the Coast Guard. He loved his job because he loved being on the water. He called all his military years, “the best years of his life.” He had worked for Weisman/Hunter for many years as a driver and supervisor for their company.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Moore Chadwick. He is survived by his sons, B.J. Chadwick of Abilene and James Glin Chadwick (Laura B. Chadwick) of Aransas Pass; his daughter, Jodi Lynn Hampton (Randy Hampton) of Colorado; sister, April W. Polk (Joe R. Polk) of Abilene, Texas; brother, Mark Dan Chadwick of San Antonio, maternal aunt, Johnnie Allen of New Boston and two surviving maternal uncles, George Ray Gortney of Sugarland and J.W. Gortney of New Boston. Bill is survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Nan Moore of Shroeder. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Darrell Carroll of Shroeder. Bill has many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins who love him dearly.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
