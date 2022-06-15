WILLIAM “WILL” B.
MITCHELL
COTULLA — William “Will” B. Mitchell, 58, passed away on June 5, 2022. He was born in Hugo, Oklahoma on March 2, 1964 to Sonoia Ethwa and Richard J. Mitchell. He was raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico where he was active in football, baseball, track and FFA. His career led him to Texas where he worked in sales and consulting for the oil and gas industry. He was a hard worker and loved his work, but he loved his off time even more. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting skeet and roping with friends. The happiest moments were those he shared with his family and friends, cutting jokes and telling “the big one got away” stories. Will was big as life and life was big when you were around him. If he wasn’t making you laugh he was always lending a helping hand out to others. He is survived by his 3 children, Natasha K. (Doug) McCullough, William “Wacey” (Marissa) Mitchell and Tyler R. Mitchell; seven grandchildren, Brinnley, Kynley, Trynli and Mason McCullough; Laithan, Liam and Hadley Mitchell and one grand-dog, Jenny; his parents, Sonoia Ethwa and Richard (Sharon) Mitchell; his brother Richard (Tammy) Mitchell and his sister, Tammy (Ronnie) Bridges, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and other family members and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carlsbad Downtown Lions Club, P.O Box 642, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or the charity of choice.A family celebration of his life will be held in Carlsbad, NM in July and a visitation in Victoria will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX from 5 -7 PM.
