Willie C. Green, Sr.
CUERO — Willie C. Green, Sr. passed into eternal rest on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born November 19, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Eugene Green and Corene Harrison Green.
Willie leaves to mourn his wife Kathryn Green, his sons Willie C. Green, Jr. (Margaret), Christopher Keith Johnson (Christina), and Dedric M. Green; and his sister Johnnie V. Green. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his brother Freddie Lee Green; his sister Margie Nell Austin; and his grandson Eric A. Scott.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Grace Memorial Chapel from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the L.E. Meador Encampment Grounds, Cuero, TX beginning at 11:00 with Rev. L. G. Roy, II officiating. Burial will be at Lockhart Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

