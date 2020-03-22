WILLIE MAE CYKALA GANADO - Willie Mae Lutringer Cykala, 89 of Ganado passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Willie Mae was born on Tuesday, April 22, 1930 in Wharton County to Leo and Ludmila Lutringer. After graduating from El Campo High School and then attending Beauty College, she married the love of her life; Robert L. Cykala, Jr. Willie Mae is survived by her children; Denise Kruppa, Robert L. Cykala, III, William Cykala and Kenneth Cykala, her four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, also her brothers; Leon and Lester Lutringer. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her husband's parents; Robert, Sr. and Bessie Cykala, her brother; Thedore Leo Lutringer and sister; Lillie Mae Lutringer Polasek. There was a private family service on Saturday, March 21st at Assumption Catholic Church with interment followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to suggest, that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Assumption Catholic Daughters or the donors choice. Services were entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
