Willie D. Terrell
VICTORIA — Willie Douglas Terrell, the 5th child of Dora Terrell and Floyd Allen Terrell, Sr., was born on April 4, 1967 in Victoria Texas.
Willie was educated in the public schools of Victoria County, which included Aloe Elementary, Crain Middle, and Victoria High. Willie’s upbringing was in an environment that his parents instilled in him to love family and accept/love God. It was not always easy for Willie to stay on the “straight and narrow pathway” to Salvation, but he always knew that God loved him unconditionally, no matter what obstacles he faced in life. Willie loved life and he loved people.
On October30, 2013, he was united in Holy Matrimony with Joyce Marie Mattchet. Willie held numerous jobs throughout his life, especially lawn landscaping. Regardless of how busy he kept himself, he never hesitated to extend his hand to a stranger or a friend, if you ever had the privilege to have a relationship with Willie, you became his friend forever. Willie had a heart of gold, and he would always greet you with a friendly and compassionate smile. He was an avid and dedicated fan of rock bands such as Pantera, Ozzy Osbourne, and AC/DC, especially the song “Back In Black”, “Thunderstruck”, and “TNT”; and the country duo, Brooks and Dunn.
On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Willie Douglas Terrell, passed away at Detar Hospital in Victoria, Texas and entered into eternal rest. He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew (Khalil Rhodes).
Left to cherish his precious memory and legacy are his step children, Jacob Figueroa (Lacie) and Amanda Figueroa of Port Lavaca, Texas; one brother, Floyd A. Terrell, Jr of New Braunfels; five sisters, Donna R. Mayfield, Lillian A. Terrell of Victoria, Texas, Florence K. Spencer (Jesse), Krystle E. Terrell of San Marcos, Texas, and Exie R. Kannas of Columbia, South Carolina; two step granddaughters; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and caring friends.
Although Willie is no longer with us physically, his spirit will live on forever in the hearts and lives of all those he touched.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.