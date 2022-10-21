Willie Darryl Caesar
EDNA — Willie Caesar also known as “Coach Caesar” and “Bump Willie” went home to be with the Lord on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on July 28, 1968 in Ganado to Willie and Doris Caesar. Visitation, Fri., Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 ML King Dr. in Edna. Funeral, Sat., Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial, Mt. Olive Cemetery in Edna. Tracy’s MJ Santellana FD (361) 782-9234.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.