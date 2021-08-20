Willie Faye Wesley
Willie Faye Wesley
CUERO — Willie Faye Wesley entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the age of 74. She was born in Cuero, TX on January 11, 1947 to the late Jesse C. Mathis, Sr. and Shelly Blackwell.
To cherish her memory are her sons Neal Williams, Rodney (Tiajuana) Williams, and Demetrece Williams, her daughter Tanya (Eric) Price-Denson, her brother Jesse C. Mathis, Jr., her sister Lillian Mathis, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her husbands Guy Price and Freddie Wesley; and her brother Robert Mathis, Sr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Cuero, TX. A chapel service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX with Rev. Lawrence G. Roy, officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

