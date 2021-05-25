Willie Hagan

He worked 30 plus years for the Postal Service. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict.
Survivors: daughter, Genelle Hagan; sons, Joe Hagan (Melissa); George Hagan (Denise) and Anton Hagan (Dorothy); 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; special puppy, Princes.
Preceded in death by: parents; 2 brothers..
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Hollis Hoffman officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Austin Street Baptist Church or Hospice of South Texas.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
