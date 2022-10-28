Willie Hernandez Sr.
PORT LAVACA — Willie Hernandez, Sr., age 83, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Willie was born on February 10, 1939 in Hallettsville, Texas to the late Felipe and Maria Rivera Hernandez.
Services were held on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Willie worked for many years at Morgan Daniel, Mid Coast Diesel, and CCISD. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, western movies, especially, John Wayne movies, and he was a New England Patriots fan. Willie loved his grandchildren and anyone else’s children. He enjoyed spending time with his family and devoted as much of his time as he could with them.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Maria Rivera Hernandez; daughter, Susie Hernandez; grandson, Eric Hernandez; brothers, George Hernandez and Santos Hernandez and sisters, Paula Hernandez and Eduarda Menchaca.
Willie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Josie A. Hernandez; sons, Willie Hernandez, Jr., Chris Hernandez, and Jerry Hernandez; sisters, Dominga Hernandez and Dolores De Los Santos; grandchildren, Brandon Hernandez, Zayda Hernandez, Shawn Hernandez, Corey Hernandez, Derek Hernandez, Cassie Pena, Jeremiah Hernandez, Jr., Alexis Hernandez, and Zamariah Hernandez.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 415 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel,
Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.