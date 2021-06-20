Willie J. Goode
Willie J. Goode
VICTORIA — Willie J. Goode entered into rest on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age of 82. He was born April 27, 1939 to the late Daniel and Cresia Perkins Goode in Hallettsville, TX.
He is survived by his brothers Raymond Goode and Robert Goode; he is also survived by 2 granddaughters Katrina Booker and Melanie Goode; and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his wife Lorese Goode, his son Ray Goode, and 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX. on Monday, June 21, 2021. A graveside service will follow beginning 11:00 a.m. at Adam Branch Cemetery in Hallettsville, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory please visit gracefuneralhome.net.

