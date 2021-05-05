Willie Jean Wilson
VICTORIA — Willie Jean Wilson, 92, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6th from 6-8PM at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7th at 10AM at John Wesley United Methodist Church with burial to follow at the Mission Valley Cemetery.
Willie Jean was born November 12, 1928 in Staffordsville, VA to the late Dan and Janie Stafford. She retired as a secretary from Lockwood Andrews and Newman. She was a past member of the Pilot Club and was part of the First Ladies of First Victoria National Bank. Willie Jean enjoyed playing cards with her DeTar and John Wesley church card groups. She and her second husband, Bill, started Bill’s Burger Barn that was located off of FM 236 in Victoria for many years. She was a member of John Wesley Methodist Church.
Willie Jean is survived by her daughter, Linda Jonckers (Michael); son, Dennis ‘Bill’ Beck (Sheri); brother, Robert Stafford; sister, Georgia Friedenstab; grandchildren, Brittni Sharp, Brannon Beck, Brad Beck and Jason Leita; five step grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Mykenzie and Hayley Sharp, Reid, Everett, Carter and Laurel Beck, Wesson and Wayden Beck and Tyler Leita.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Arnold Stafford, Dewey Stafford and Lois Poff; first husband, Dennis William Beck, Sr.; and second husband, Willie “Bill” Hugh Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to John Wesley Methodist Church. Share words of comfort with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

