WILLIS ERNESTINE ERSKIN VICTORIA - Willis "Ernestine" King Erskin, age 86, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1932 in Victoria, Texas to the late Willis King and Frances Blackley King. She is survived by her Sons; Danny Ray Dean of Victoria, Ulysses Brent Smith of Houston, Sister; Malzina Jones of Texas, City, Brother; Willis King of Victoria, 12 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband; Johner Erskin, Daughter; Unessa Ann Henderson, Son; Theodore Roosevlet Dean, Sister; Frankie Lee King and Brother; Norman Davis. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 9am to 12pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

