Willodine “Deanie”
Melva Wise
TIVOLI — Willodine Melva Wise - better known as “Deanie”- passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born November 8, 1931 in Austwell, Texas to the late James Guthrie and Essie B. Rodgers Glover.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Wise and Dennis Wise (Jan); grandchildren, Kerie Wise, Stacey Hammer (Brian), Ben Wise (Emily) and Travis Wise (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Garrett Leita, Nick Johnson, Zachary Wise, Aeris Wise and Everett Wise; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Glover; and her special friend, Della Banks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wise; son, Gerald “Jerry” Wise; daughter-in-law, Rita Wise; father, James Guthrie Glover; mother, Essie B. Rodgers Glover; sisters, Pauline Glover, Clarice Riley, Ellen Jackson and Gwen Shannon; and brothers, James E. Glover and William “Dub” Glover.
Mom didn’t have it easy. First of all, being a wife of a farmer was not easy and secondly, being a mother of 3 boys that couldn’t get along. She did have good qualities. She was a very good cook and she canned everything. She was an immaculate housekeeper; we didn’t dare leave anything laying around. She even invested in a commercial greenhouse. Many people would come by and just look, but most would purchase her goods. She could grow anything from a cutting or from a seed, except orchids. Those she left to Uncle Clifford and his daughters, Pat and Pam.
Okay Mom, it is time to rest. We will lay you beside Dad (don’t yell at him to clean his feet before entering the house) and Gerald (make him close the screen door 10 times for slamming it on the way out). We will miss you. Love, Your Family.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5-7PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10AM at Tivoli Cemetery, with Pastor Wayne Dedear officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Tivoli Cemetery Association or to Hospice of South Texas.
Many thanks to mom’s caregivers, Hospice of South Texas nurses and Dr. Meyer. Also special thanks to Enrique and Heidi for many hours of care.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

